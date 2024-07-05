Classification Society LR Publishes New Report on Nuclear Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has published a new report on nuclear propulsion, setting out its prospects and the barriers to its adoption. Image Credit: LR

Nuclear propulsion has the potential to transform the maritime industry with zero-emissions shipping, according to a new report from classification society Lloyd's Register.

The company has published a new report on nuclear propulsion, setting out its prospects and the barriers to its adoption.

Nuclear technology firm Core Power has said it expects to receive the first orders for ships with nuclear reactors before the end of this decade.

"Whilst its use in commercial shipping has been limited, by overcoming negative perceptions and a lack of investment levels, nuclear propulsion could provide immense value for the maritime sector in its decarbonisation journey, allowing for emissions free vessels with longer life cycles which require minimal refuelling infrastructure, or in best case scenarios limit the need entirely," Mark Tipping, power-to-x director at LR, said in a statement on the company's website.

To download the report, click here.