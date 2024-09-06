Wind-Assisted Propulsion in Small Vessels Nearly Doubled in Past Year: IWSA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IWSA has put out a new publication on the small vessel windship fleet. Image Credit: IWSA

The use of wind-assisted propulsion among small vessels has nearly doubled in the past year, according to the International Windship Association (IWSA).

There are currently more than 12 traditional sail cargo vessels below 500 GT in size, operating mainly in the Atlantic and North Sea regions, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The IWSA has put out a new publication on the small vessel windship fleet.

"The small vessel sector holds great potential for moving large amounts of cargo and making a significant contribution to both lowering emissions from our trading activities at sea but also reducing land base emissions by getting closer to the farm gate/dinner plate, first and last mile impacts of moving goods by truck," Gavin Allwright, secretary general of the IWSA, said in the statement.

"Small vessel activity is also vital on certain routes and in vast maritime regions, such as small island/large ocean developing states etc., thus reducing fuel dependency adds significant levels of resilience to these areas."