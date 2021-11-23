WinGD Methanol and Ammonia-Fuelled Engines to Be Available in 2024/5

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD is seeking to sell methanol- and ammonia-fuelled engines in the second half of this decade. Image Credit: WinGD

Engine manufacturer WinGD has announced methanol- and ammonia-fuelled versions of its ship engines will be available by 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The firm is seeking to increase the share of engines capable of running on carbon-neutral fuels to 50% of its sales by 2030, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"By 2030, many of the ships that will be sailing in 2050 -- the date of IMO's greenhouse gas emission reduction target -- will already have been ordered," Volkmar Galke, director of global sales at WinGD, said in the statement.

"Our clean fuel engine technologies will be available well before then and will be based largely on our current technologies, allowing us to support ship owners and operators in their decarbonisation choices whenever they make them."