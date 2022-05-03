Titan LNG Joins Gas-Powered Shipping Industry Body SEA-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan will bring its experience as an LNG bunker supplier to the industry body. Image Credit: Titan LNG

LNG bunker supplier Titan LNG has joined SEA-LNG, the industry body seeking to promote the use of natural gas as a marine fuel.

Titan LNG is seeking to use its membership to expedite the shipping industry's decarbonisation through the use of LNG, bio- and synthetic LNG, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Scaling up production is a key challenge for all alternative marine fuels," Michael Schaap, marine commercial director at Titan, said in the statement.

"Therefore, it's important to share knowledge and expertise.

"SEA-LNG has a strong network of industry experts and plays a critical role in outlining the benefits of LNG to the market and supporting innovation by facilitating collaboration.

"As Titan continues to expand the supply of bio-LNG, despite challenging market conditions, we anticipate membership of SEA-LNG will bring real benefits to the business and our customers."