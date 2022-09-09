IMO's Kitack Lim Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Queen Elizabeth opened the IMO's then-new headquarters in 1983, and visited the organisation again in 2018 to mark its 70th anniversary. Image Credit: IMO

IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.

"It is with great sorrow and sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Lim said in a statement on the organisation's website on Thursday.

"The entire membership of the International Maritime Organization and the staff share the grief with deep sympathy at this difficult time.

"I had the immense honour and privilege to meet Her Majesty here at IMO.

"Her genuine interest in shipping and maritime matters was remarkable."

