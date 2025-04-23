Irish Ferries Switches to HVO for Dublin-Holyhead Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) to power the ferry is supplied by Circle K. Image Credit: Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries has announced that its high-speed ferry Dublin Swift is now operating on 100% hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO 100) for its seasonal service between Dublin and Holyhead.

The vessel resumed operations on 16 April, marking the beginning of its transition away from traditional marine diesel, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

This shift could reduce carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional marine diesel.

Fuel for the Dublin Swift will be supplied by Circle K, a renewable fuel provider in Ireland.

Irish Ferries says it will gradually increase its use of HVO across the vessel's operations throughout the season.

"The use of milesBIO HVO100 is a significant step towards cleaner maritime operations, and we are excited to be part of this journey, Paul Balfe, Commercial & BCS Director at Circle K, said.

"This partnership is a great example of how collaboration can accelerate progress towards a lower-carbon future and make more sustainable choices a reality in the marine sector."