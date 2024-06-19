Shipping Industry Bodies Unite to Condemn Red Sea Attacks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A group of 14 leading shipping bodies have joined forces to condemn attacks in the Red Sea. File Image / Pixabay

Leading shipping industry bodies have issued a joint statement condemning attacks on vessels in the Red Sea following the sinking of the bulker Tutor on Tuesday.

ASA, BIMCO, CLIA, ECSA, InterManager, INTERCARGO, IAPH, ICS, IFSMA, IMEC, IMPA, IPTA, FONASBA and WSC collectively issued a statement on Wednesday calling for an end to the attacks.

"We utterly condemn these assaults which directly contravene the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation," the industry bodies said.

"This is an unacceptable situation, and these attacks must stop now.

"We call for States with influence in the region to safeguard our innocent seafarers and for the swift de-escalation of the situation in the Red Sea.

"We have heard the condemnation and appreciate the words of support, but we urgently seek action to stop the unlawful attacks on these vital workers and this vital industry.

"We hope that on this year's Day of The Seafarer on Tuesday 25 June the world takes a moment to recognise the immense contribution that seafarers make to the global economy and the unjust circumstances they are facing in the Red Sea and across the world."