Scammer Warning From Integr8 Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cybercriminals may be attempting to defraud Integr8's customers. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker trading firm Integr8 Fuels has warned of an apparent attempt to defraud its customers.

The firm has noted the registration of two websites -- integ8rfuels.com and integrf8uels.com -- which are similar to its actual website, integr8fuels.com, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"In the past, there have been instances where bad actors attempted to deceive customers by sending doctored invoices or fraudulent emails claiming that payment details needed to be changed due to various reasons, such as a supposed audit of bank accounts," the company said in the statement.

"These tactics are designed to divert payments to unauthorised accounts.

"We want to emphasise that Integr8 Fuels has no reason to ask any customer to change remittance or bank account details through unsolicited emails or messages.

"We have robust security measures in place to protect your financial information, and we will never request such changes via email without proper verification processes."

The firm made the following recommendations to its customers: