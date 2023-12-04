World News
Scammer Warning From Integr8 Fuels
Cybercriminals may be attempting to defraud Integr8's customers. File Image / Pixabay
Bunker trading firm Integr8 Fuels has warned of an apparent attempt to defraud its customers.
The firm has noted the registration of two websites -- integ8rfuels.com and integrf8uels.com -- which are similar to its actual website, integr8fuels.com, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.
"In the past, there have been instances where bad actors attempted to deceive customers by sending doctored invoices or fraudulent emails claiming that payment details needed to be changed due to various reasons, such as a supposed audit of bank accounts," the company said in the statement.
"These tactics are designed to divert payments to unauthorised accounts.
"We want to emphasise that Integr8 Fuels has no reason to ask any customer to change remittance or bank account details through unsolicited emails or messages.
"We have robust security measures in place to protect your financial information, and we will never request such changes via email without proper verification processes."
The firm made the following recommendations to its customers:
- Verify Email Sources: Always double-check the sender's email address to ensure it matches our official domain, integr8fuels.com, for any communication related to payments or account details.
- Cross-Verify Changes: If you receive any requests for changes to payment details, especially if they appear sudden or suspicious, please contact us directly using our official contact information to verify the request's authenticity.
- Do Not Share Sensitive Information: Never share sensitive financial information via email, and do not click on any links or download attachments from suspicious emails.
- Contact Us: If you receive any communication that raises doubts or if you want to verify the authenticity of any request, please do not hesitate to contact us at ITSecurity@navig8group.com, or contact your usual contacts/account managers at Integr8.