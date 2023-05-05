Hapag-Lloyd Hires Director of Green Fuels From Maersk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's largest container lines. File Image / Pixabay

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has hired its first director of green fuels.

Ilyas Muhammad is set to join the firm as director of green fuels in Europe on June 1, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Muhammad was previously senior business development manager for e-fuels supply development at AP Moller-Maersk from January 2022 to the present, and had earlier worked for Haldor Topsoe, Shell and Samsung Engineering.

Container lines have been at the forefront of shipping's energy transition over the past two years, with several of the top carriers ordering ships capable of running on methanol, as well as increasingly buying biofuel blends and installing fuel-efficiency systems.