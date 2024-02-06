European Commission Recommends 90% Reduction in Shipping GHG Emissions by 2040

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The target, which includes shipping, was set in the European Commission's recommendations for the EU's climate law on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

The European Commission is aiming to commit the EU to reducing GHG emissions by at least 90% by 2040.

The target, which includes shipping, was set in the European Commission's recommendations for the EU's climate law on Tuesday.

"Based on the Impact Assessment and the advice of the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change (ESABCC), the Commission recommends a 90% reduction in net GHG emissions by 2040," the European Commission said in a statement on its website.

"The legal proposal to table the 2040 climate target will be the responsibility of the next Commission, following the European elections and the debates and dialogue which will take place in the coming months.

"Defining these targets in good time will enable the EU to put in place the necessary policies and investments to ensure that the transition to climate neutrality goes hand in hand with a strong and stable economy, competitive industry and future-proof jobs in Europe, with sustainable and affordable energy, food and materials."

The target, if approved by the other EU institutions, is likely to play into the function of the EU's emissions trading system and FuelEU Maritime regulation as those laws are adapted over the coming years.