StormGeo Denmark Appoints New Board Chairman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Julie Louise Nielsen, the firm's global head of bunker sales, has taken on the role as of this month. Image Credit: Julie Louise Nielsen

The Danish unit of voyage optimisation firm StormGeo has appointed a new board chairman.

Julie Louise Nielsen has taken on the role of chairman of StormGeo Denmark's board as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Karl Orrling, the previous chairman, left the company in April.

Nielsen has worked for StormGeo since January of this year as its global head of bunker sales. She has had a seat on the StormGeo Denmark board since July.

Nielsen previously worked for Crossbridge Energy from 2022 to 2023, for Maersk Tankers from 2017 to 2022, for Nordic Tankers from 2016 to 2017 and for United Fuel Services from 2014 to 2016.