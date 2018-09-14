Odfjell Reiterates Scrubber Stance

Kristian Mørch, CEO, Odfjell SE. Image Credit: Odfjell

With scrubber mania having reached fever pitch in recent months, it seems a few weeks is all it takes for a skeptical owner to soften their stance on the once-shunned technology.

Maersk, for instance, having long distanced itself from using scrubbers said in August it may invest in a few units "simply to understand the technology."

This week it said it would now fit a limited number of scrubbers "to ensure compliance in time."

Odfjell, however, this week has taken the opportunity to reiterate its anti-scrubber stance remains unchanged, at least for now.

“Our conclusion for the moment is that it does not make sense for Odfjell (to install scrubbers),” CEO Kristian Moerch was quoted by Reuters as saying at an oil and offshore conference on Thursday.

Mørch last month said a scrubber solution to the new 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel “intuitively doesn’t make sense."

The new "IMO 2020" rule comes into effect on January 1, 2020.