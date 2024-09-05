Trafigura Increases Minimum Notice Periods for Traders to Six Months: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both new and existing employees now need to give from six months to one year of notice before leaving to take up new jobs elsewhere. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura has reportedly increased minimum notice periods for traders seeking to leave the company to at least six months.

Both new and existing employees now need to give from six months to one year of notice before leaving to take up new jobs elsewhere, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The length of the notice periods will depend upon seniority, according to the report.

Trafigura declined Reuters's request for comment on the report.

Trafigura had an average of 12,475 employees around the world in 2023, according to the company's most recent sustainability report.