BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 3, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in almost three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $13.50/mt to $645/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since February 6. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $8.50/mt to  $541.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $16.50/mt to $832/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $0.23/bl to $83.67/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $634/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $16/mt to $574/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $18.50/mt to $624.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $13/mt to $595.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $83.92/bl as of 6:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise in bunker prices.

