BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped sharply this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in almost three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $13.50/mt to $645/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since February 6. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $8.50/mt to $541.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $16.50/mt to $832/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $0.23/bl to $83.67/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $10.50/mt to $634/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $16/mt to $574/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $18.50/mt to $624.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $13/mt to $595.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $83.92/bl as of 6:07 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise in bunker prices.