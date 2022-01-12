Digital Learning Provider OneLearn Global Launches Bunker Safety Course

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The course also covers the ISO 8217 specification and MARPOL regulations. File Image / Pixabay

Digital learning provider OneLearn Global has launched a new bunker safety course aimed at reducing disputes between buyers and suppliers.

The company's new Safe Bunkering course covers how and how not to receive and store bunker fuels, it said in an emailed statement this week.

"Failure to follow the right storage or safety procedures could lead to a bunker spill or even fire, something OneLearn's latest programme aims to address with its step-by-step guide to on-board bunkering and fuel transfer procedures," the company said in the statement.

"The 20-minute course features sections on fuel types, bunker planning and pre-bunker checks, bunker transfer monitoring and completion, oil spill prevention, the ISO 8217 specification and MARPOL regulations.

"After taking the course, crewmembers will be able to identify potential hazards, understand why careful planning before bunkering is essential and explain the need for regular monitoring when topping off bunker tanks."