Record Monthly Gains For Crude As Demand Continues To Grow Worldwide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

But analysts warn that demand recovery will still be long and painful: File Image/PixaBay

Oil trading on Friday closed with record monthly gains, due to the one-two punch of falling global production and rising demand in virtually every corner of the world where government is lifting its coronavirus restrictions.

West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.78 to settle at $35.49 per barrel, while Brent gained 4 cents to close at $35.33 per barrel; this contributed to WTI recording an all-time monthly rise of 88 percent after trading negative last month, while Brent increased about 40 percent for its strongest monthly uptick since March of 1999.

Even though media have revived its familiar "new normal" term to describe life in a pandemic world, some thing never change, case in point: a survey found that output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) hit the lowest in two decades - but Nigeria and Iraq lagged behind in their contributions.

“ There is going to be an underlying depression in demand Tom O’Connor, senior director of petroleum markets, ICF

The cutbacks, which were crucial to the market during the lockdowns, are proving to be painful to Russia: sources revealed that Rosneft has told that country's energy ministry it would be difficult to maintain cuts to the end of the year, as it has had to cut shipments to major buyers such as Glencore and Trafigura despite good demand.

Still, analysts note that while demand is strong in China, the rest of Asia is still struggling and nations in Europe will take time to recover: "There is going to be an underlying depression in demand that is going to be there for some time," said Tom O'Connor, senior director of petroleum markets at ICF.

Oil demand in China plunged by about 20 percent when the country went into lockdown in February; it's since recovered to near pre-coronavirus levels.

