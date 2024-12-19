WinGD Runs Methanol-Fuelled X-DF-M Engine at Full Load for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engine will be installed on the fourth of a series of 16,000 TEU container vessels being built for COSCO Shipping Lines. Image Credit: WinGD

Engine manufacturer WinGD has run its methanol-fuelled X-DF-M engine at full load for the first time.

The firm ran the engine at full load on more than 95% methanol for the first time at a facility in Shanghai in mid-December, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The engine will be installed on the fourth of a series of 16,000 TEU container vessels being built for COSCO Shipping Lines at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) shipyard.

The single-fuel 10X92-B engines on earlier vessels in the series will be converted for methanol once the first newbuild X-DF-M engine has been commissioned.

"After validating the methanol technology on our 920mm bore Single Cylinder Test Engine, the 10X92DF-M is running smoothly at full load and according to our expectations," Sebastian Hensel, vice president for research and development at WinGD, said in the statement.

"This achievement is a key moment in delivering on our promises to our customers considering methanol fuel, and I am grateful to our engine builder partner CMD and our colleagues across WinGD for their remarkable efforts."