GAC Bunker Fuels Hires Asia-Pacific Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Park was previously Far East Asia trading manager for Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading. Image Credit: Robin Park / LinkedIn

GAC Bunker Fuels has hired a business development manager for the Asia-Pacific region.

Robin Park has joined GAC as Asia-Pacific business development manager as of last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Park was previously Far East Asia trading manager for Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading from January 2021 to December 2023.

He had earlier worked for GP Global from 2018 to 2020, for ASIA MBS from 2016 to 2018, for Glander International Bunkering from 2014 to 2016 and for Cockett Marine Oil from 2012 to 2014.

GAC Bunker Fuels has been supplying marine fuels to GAC Group customers for more than 30 years, according to the company's website.