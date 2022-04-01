Yara International to Launch Green Ammonia Bunkering Network in Scandinavia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has pre-ordered 15 floating bunkering terminals from Azane Fuel Solutions. Image Credit: Yara International / Azane Fuel Solutions

Commodity firm Yara International is set to launch a green ammonia bunkering network in Scandinavia.

The firm has pre-ordered 15 floating bunkering terminals from Azane Fuel Solutions, and will work with Azane to set up the network, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Yara will make green ammonia available as a marine fuel in Scandinavia by 2024, it said in the statement.

"The collaboration between Azane and Yara is an important milestone in decarbonizing shipping, leveraging Yara Clean Ammonia's extensive production capabilities and global logistics," Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, president of Yara Clean Ammonia, said in the statement.

"These bunkering terminals are key pieces of the puzzle to ensure reliable and safe ammonia supply as zero-emission fuel.

"Yara is excited to be a part of the project and to own and operate the first operational ammonia fuel terminals in the world."