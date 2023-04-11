GoodShipping Lists 17 Shippers Taking GHG Savings From Samskip Biofuel Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to biofuels to cut their emissions in the short term. File Image / Pixabay

Biofuel insetting firm GoodShipping has listed a total of 17 shippers taking advantage of the use of biofuels in Samskip's fleet to lower the GHG emissions from their shipments.

GoodShipping and the Port of Rotterdam launched the 'Switch to Zero' campaign in December, seeking to promote the use of sustainable shipping services using biofuels.

Some 17 shippers in total have now signed up to the scheme, insetting a certain amount of the emissions caused by their shipments via Samskip's use of biofuels in its fleet, GoodShipping said in a statement on its website.

The participating companies are Dille & Kamille, Swinkels Family Brewers, Yogi Tea, Beiersdorf, Bugaboo, Otto Group, K2 Forwarding, Yumeko, NINE & Co., De Kleine Keuken, Royal van Whije Verf, Intersteel, OMyBag, Regent Ingredients, Dopper, Johnny Cashew and Anchor International.

"We’ve seen a huge acceleration in the pace of the energy transition brought about by shippers over the past two years, which is why we want to give more companies the opportunity to have their freight shipped sustainably," Dirk Kronemeijer, founder of GoodShipping, said in the statement.

"The offer made by the Port of Rotterdam Authority, which aims to be the world’s most sustainable port, to support us in this was therefore easy to accept.

"With the Switch to Zero campaign, we’re making it easy for companies to enhance the sustainability of their transport without complex supply chain adaptations."