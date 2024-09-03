Color Line to Fit Scrubbers to Four Ro-Pax Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships -- two large ro-pax vessels and two high-speed ones -- operate between Norway, Denmark and Germany. Image Credit: Color Line

Norway's Color Line is set to add scrubbers to four of its ro-pax vessels.

Engineering firm Wärtsilä has been contracted to equip its hybrid exhaust treatment system to the four ships from the end of 2024, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"This scrubber upgrade supports our focus on minimising the environmental impact of our operations," Per Erik Olsen, EVP of Color Line Marine, said in the statement.

"Switching to Wärtsilä's system will not only ensure our continued compliance with existing rules and regulations, but will also future-proof our vessels against future requirements."