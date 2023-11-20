BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped to the lowest level in more than a month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $7.50/mt to $658.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since October 9. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $517/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $18.50/mt to $881.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $3.19/bl to $80.61/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $678/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $13.50/mt to $573/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9.50mt to $657.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $8/mt to $566.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.37/bl at $80.98/bl as of 8:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.79/mt rise in bunker prices.