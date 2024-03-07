Mitsui Completes Tests on Hydrogen-Fuelled Two-Stroke Marine Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan's Mitsui E&S Co has successfully completed tests on a hydrogen-fuelled four-stroke engine for the first time.

Mitsui converted a MAN B&W ME-GI engine to run on hydrogen, in collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions, and tested it at up to 100% load at its Tamano facility, MAN said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The tests achieved GHG emissions reduction of up to 95%, with the remaining 5% generated from the use of pilot fuel during the tests.

"This is a very interesting project and one of several activities related to hydrogen that MAN Energy Solutions is currently pursuing within both two- and four-stroke segments," Gunnar Stiesch, chief technical officer at MAN, said in the statement.

"My congratulations to MITSUI for achieving this world-first and pushing the envelope on decarbonisation."