Results of Bunker Trader Salary Survey Releasd

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker trader salary survey released. File Image / Pixabay/ Ship & Bunker

With the bunker industry's job market thriving, Ship & Bunker has teamed up with recruitment specialists Imperium Commodity Search to release a Bunker Trader Salary Survey Report that helps paint a picture of the current global salary landscape for bunker traders.

The report uses data compiled from over 250 individuals and includes both responses to a recently held survey on Ship & Bunker plus data from actual industry placings made by Imperium.

It has been released as part of Ship & Bunker's Bunker Intelligence reports and is available now here: https://shipandbunker.com/bi/salary-survey

The report finds that the global average base salary for bunker traders, converted to USD, currently sits at just under USD $100,000/year, with considerable variance taking into account experience levels and location.

Commenting on the current market, Imperium Principal Consultant, Josh Clark said: "After we saw the market begin to recover from the impacts of Covid in early 2021 this shifted to a volatile candidate led-market with a number of companies looking to expand their desks with experienced, profitable traders.

"We have seen a shift coming to mid-2022 with Global firms identifying the opportunity to create Trading programs to bring fresh talent into the industry as the increase of transparent trading platforms and new technology is being pushed into the market.

"The market has seen some difficult weeks with pricing issues due to the Russia / Ukraine crisis, however this has provided the market with increased volatility in some cases providing traders with strongest monthly revenues they have seen since Covid."

Click here to read the full report