Ship & Bunker to Host "State of the Industry" Webinar Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Leading marine fuels news and pricing publication Ship & Bunker is set to host its first webinar later this month.

The "State of the Industry" webinar featuring both presentations and panel discussion / audience Q&A sessions will examine the key issues industry stakeholders from buyers to suppliers face today, as well taking a look at what lies ahead in the medium and longer term.

“ This is not the post-2020 environment we expected Martyn Lasek, Managing Director, Ship & Bunker

The two-hour online event will be held at 11 AM CET / 10 AM London time on May 26, and is free to attend.

The confirmed speakers include Adrian Tolson of BLUE Insight, Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at BIMCO, IBIA Chairman and Senior Director at Bunker Holding Henrik Zederkof, Paul Hardy, NSI, Steve Bee, group commercial and business development director at VPS, and Robin Meech of Marine and Energy Consulting.

The speakers will address the shipping markets, issues facing bunker suppliers, credit, fuel quality and bunker demand forecasts, among other topics.

"This is not the post-2020 environment we expected," said Martyn Lasek, Managing Director of Ship & Bunker.

"There is much to discuss, and we are delighted to have this impressive slate of speakers to help us understand what the key issues for marine fuel industry stakeholders today are, how did we got here, and what can we expect in the months ahead."

For more information and to view the full agenda please visit: https://shipandbunker.com/webinar

To register for the webinar, click here.