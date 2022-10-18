Methanol to Take Up 30% of Dual-Fuelled Engine Orders Within a Few Years: MAN

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engines are based on MAN's ME series, which now has about 5,000 engines in service. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

Engineering firm MAN Energy Solutions expects methanol propulsion to take up as much as 30% of dual-fuelled engine orders within a few years.

The firm is set to supply the engines for container line AP Moller-Maersk's new order of methanol-fuelled tonnage.

Earlier this month Maersk announced it had ordered six new 17,000 TEU dual-fuelled boxships capable of running on methanol. MAN will supply the main engines for the vessels and supply them to Hyundai's shipbuilding division in South Korea, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"We currently have a total order book for 78 ME-LGIM engines, of which 24 are firm orders for G95-variants," Thomas S Hansen, head of promotion and customer support at MAN Energy Solutions, said in the statement.

"In addition, 19 of our 50-bore variants are already on the water and have accumulated more than 140,000 running hours on methanol alone.

"As a fuel, the future looks promising for methanol and we fully expect its uptake to encompass around 30% of all dual-fuel engine orders in just a few years from now."