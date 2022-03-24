Belgium's Port of Zeebrugge Joins LNG Bunker Body SEA-LNG

Zeebrugge now has 9 million m3 of LNG storage capacity at the port. Image Credit: Port of Zeebrugge

The Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium has joined LNG bunker industry body SEA-LNG.

The port authority is looking to work with industry partners to expand the use of LNG as a bunker fuel, SEA-LNG said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The LNG bunker barge Green Zeebrugge has been in operation at the Belgian port since June 2017.

Zeebrugge now has 9 million m3 of LNG storage capacity at the port.

"The partnership highlights the level of collaboration between ports and other key players across the LNG value chain, particularly in the EU," SEA-LNG said in the statement.

".It is vital to continue to support infrastructure development for LNG and bio-LNG now and ensure this infrastructure is in place for use with renewable synthetic LNG in the future.

"By bringing together parties from across the shipping sector choosing the LNG pathway, SEA-LNG supports investment and development in the ecosystem of assets and infrastructure that allow businesses to rapidly adopt LNG as a marine fuel around the world."