BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Five Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday March 27, 2024

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices moving higher for the first in five consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $666/mt on Tuesday, having held at the lowest level since March 14 in the previous session. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $2/mt to $529.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $6.50/mt to $885.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.50/bl to $86.25/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $1/mt to $646/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $601/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2/mt to $645/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $652.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were down by $0.94/bl from the previous session's close at $85.31/bl as of 9:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $7.08/mt fall in bunker prices.

