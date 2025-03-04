LR Grants Approval to Corvus Energy's Marine Battery System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The battery system is designed for hybrid-electric and fully electric applications. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted type approval to Corvus Energy for its marine battery system, Dolphin NxtGen Energy.

The LR approval certifies that the system meets the industry’s strictest safety and regulatory standards, Corvus Energy said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Corvus Energy claims its battery system is lightweight and has a modular design, which minimises onboard space requirements.

The lithium-ion battery system is designed for hybrid-electric and fully electric applications, making it ideal for ferries, yachts, and canal boats.

While electric vessels are gaining traction, they remain limited to short voyages, as lithium-ion batteries lack the energy density required for long-haul operations.

For ocean-going ships, fuel cells powered by alternative fuels like ammonia or hydrogen offer a potential solution, but these technologies are still in the early stages of development and may take time before being tested and deployed.

“We are very pleased that the Dolphin NxtGen Energy battery system has now also received type approval from LR, confirming that it meets the high safety standards required in the maritime industry,” Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy, said.