World News
IBIA Opens 2019 Board Elections
Voting now open. Image Credit: Pixabay / Ship & Bunker
The International Bunker Industry Association has opened the voting for its 2019 Board Elections.
The slate of eight candidates features a number of new faces vying for the two open places on the IBIA board, including Mikkel Lindvig Kannegaard (Monjasa), Jaime Alberto Ocho Muños (CI International Fuels), Irene Notias (Prime's Bunkersplus Services), Alexander Prokopakis (Probunkers), Mikhail Shapiro (Glencore), and Adrian Tolson (20|20 Marine Energy).
Also in the running are former IBIA board member Eugenia Benavides (Terpel) and IBIA Asia Chairman Timothy Cosulich (Fratelli Cosulich).
IBIA members have been sent the voting package this week by Electoral Reform Services, who is administering the Board Elections 2019 on behalf of IBIA. Voting is only open to paid up members.
Members who have not received their voting package, or non-members wishing to join IBIA and participate in the election, should contact Tara Morjaria at: tara.morjaria@ibia.net
Voting closes at noon on Thursday 14 February 2019.
The Electoral Statements of the candidates in alphabetical order are as follows:
- Eugenia Benavides - I believe I would make a strong member of the IBIA board as I am extremely enthusiastic to actively participate in the decision making process relevant to the global bunker community, believe that my energy, relations, commitment, and long-standing knowledge of bunkering will enable me to help IBIA members.
- Timothy Cosulich - In my terms as member of the IBIA Asia ExCo and now as its Chairman, my goal has always been to promote transparency and a healthy level of regulation in an industry that has seen important changes in the past years.
- Mikkel Lindvig Kannegaard - Mikkel holds a holistic view on bunkering as part of driving global shipping and given his experience and background, he is focussed on creating commitment and trust across the industry. This includes focus on creating a level compliant playing field.
- Jaime Alberto Ocho Muños - Throughout all the experience that gives 15 years in the market of the Caribbean and the Pacific makes it necessary for the new airs of IBIA board a professional that could represent the association interests with a first-hand information about the behaviour of the market in our region.
- Irene Notias - The value I bring to IBIA BOD is the link to the Greek ship owning associations, of which I am very connected to. I believe I can help grow IBIA by attracting Greek membership of owners and technical managers, thus supporting its financial and organizational needs, all via teamanship.
- Alexander Prokopakis - We are experiencing historical changes in shipping and bunkering. Involvement and participation in key organizations like IBIA is the duty for every responsible industry executive. I want to actively contribute to IBIA as Board Member providing my expertise, experience, organization skills and open-minded approach working closely with IBIA members.
- Mikhail Shapiro - Having observed the work performed by IBIA for several years, I find their efforts essential in establishing guidance and forward thinking in a time when the industry is going through one of its biggest transformations. My relevant experience and active market involvement will add value to IBIA's work.
- Adrian Tolson - 2020 provides both watershed challenges and opportunities for bunkering. Our adaption to these will determine our futures in the Americas and across the globe. I will bring to the Board the same problem-solving skills, innovation and enthusiasm as I have for each of my last 33 years in bunkering.