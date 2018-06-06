DVB Bank: Scrubber Equipped Vessels Have a Competitive Advantage

Henriette Brent-Petersen, DVB's head of Shipping & Offshore Research Department. Image Credit: DVB

DVB Bank today added its voice to those who believe installing a scrubber will be advantageous come 2020 when the global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force.

"I think the market will be surprised how many investments we will see in scrubbers. The fleet is relatively young so for young asset if you have difficulties in securing employment this is a competitive advantage," Henriette Brent-Petersen, DVB's head of Shipping & Offshore Research Department was quoted by Seatrade Maritime as saying.

Scrubbers were also a competitive advantage for securing financing, she argued, as banks increasingly have options for "environmentally friendly financing."

And while current projections for scrubber equipped vessels still fall short of initial official estimates, Brent-Petersen disagrees that the market is reluctant to invest in the technology.

A survey by Drewry in April indicated that Investment in exhaust gas cleaning systems was being held back by uncertainty over future regulatory changes, but industry expert Rudy Kassinger says vessel ownerns should stop worrying about the technology's long term viability.