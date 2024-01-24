ABS Provides Guidance on Use of Biofuel Bunker Blends

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel blends are taking a growing share of the global marine energy mix. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ABS has published new guidance on the use of biofuel bunker blends.

The organisation's guidance provides background information and guidance for the use of biofuels for class, EU and IMO requirements, as well as a summary of the considerations when transitioning to using the alternative fuels, ABS said in an emailed statement.

"With new regulations aimed at reducing air pollutants and greenhouse gases, there is increased interest in biofuels," the organisation said.

"Maintaining compliance with both class and statutory requirements will be important when developing an implementation plan for a vessel's change-over to biofuels.

"Considerations include the flashpoint and blend specifications of the biofuel, as well as the performance parameters of internal combustion engines."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.

To view the ABS guidance, click here.