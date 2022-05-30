MOL to Be First Japanese Shipping Firm in First Movers Coalition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL's CEO appeared at a Davos panel on maritime decarbonisation last week. Image Credit: MOL

Shipping firm MOL is set to be the first Japanese company joining maritime decarbonisation group the First Movers Coalition.

The company has joined the group with a view to increasing cooperation to help achieve a net zero 2050 target for shipping, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

MOL has committed to buying at least 50,000 mt of carbon credits by the end of 2030.

"MOL established the MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1 in June 2021 as a guide to realize a sustainable society, and is committed to adopting clean alternative fuels, promoting wider adaptation of negative emissions, and achieving net zero GHG emissions, as a pioneer among Japanese ocean shipping companies," the company said in the statement.

"The company will ensure a prosperous future from the blue oceans by contributing to sustainable growth of people, society, and the planet, to benefit all life in the next generation."