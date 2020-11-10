U-Ming Wins Charter Contract for Second Mining Giant Opting for Gas-Powered Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mining companies are starting to take on gas-powered shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwanese shipping company U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation has won a contract to charter LNG-fuelled ships to mining giant Anglo American, the company said Tuesday.

U-Ming will supply four dual-fuel 190,000 DWT bulk carriers over a ten-year contract, with the ships to be built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and delivered throughout 2023, the company said in an emailed statement.

"[U-Ming is] one of the first few carriers in the world to operate LNG-fuelled bulkers, which have been shown to significantly reduce GHG emissions, and these newbuildings will be part of our fleet renewal and decarbonisation strategy," CK Ong, president of U-Ming, said in the statement.

"Going onward, we are committed to provide sustainable long-term green shipping solutions to our customers with the specific target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30% in 2025, compared to 2013."

Anglo American's LNG decision follows that of fellow mining giant BHP, which agreed in September to charter five LNG-fuelled bulk carriers from Eastern Pacific Shipping, to be delivered throughout 2022 and then take iron ore cargoes from Australia to China.