Headway Marine Energy Management System Wins CCS Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system collects, analyses and calculates ship and marine climate data in real time using artificial intelligence technology. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society CCS has given its approval to a marine energy efficiency management system developed by Headway Technology and Shanghai Maritime University.

The system collects, analyses and calculates ship and marine climate data in real time using artificial intelligence technology, Headway said in a statement on its website.

"Headway's intelligent energy efficiency management system integrates cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, edge computing, and big data analysis," the company said.

"By collecting ship sensor data, it establishes a computing brain on the ship side to integrate, analyze, and process the data.

"At the same time, the system utilizes machine learning algorithms to continuously improve and optimize computing performance, predict the future trends of energy consumption and energy efficiency, with a prediction accuracy rate of up to 99.96%."

A wide range of energy-efficiency technologies is now being offered to the shipping industry to bring down bunker consumption and emissions. These technologies will become more cost-effective as the industry moves into using more expensive alternative fuels.