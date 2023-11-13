BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Five

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped significantly last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in five consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $661/mt on Friday, in its first daily advance since November 3. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $515.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $8.50/mt to $883.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.42/bl to $81.43/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $12.50/mt to $679/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1.50/mt to $571/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1/mt to $664.50/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $2/mt to $574/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.75/bl at $80.68/bl as of 8:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.65/mt fall in bunker prices.