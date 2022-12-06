BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Buyer, Athens, Greece

by SallingSearch

Bunker Buyer Athens, Greece

Growing dry bulk vessel operator is expanding and therefore looking for a new Bunker Buyer to be based in Athens, Greece.

You will be working from Athens but reporting to the Head of Bunkers who is based in Singapore.

This is a great role for either an experienced Bunker Buyer looking for a new adventure or possibly a Bunker Trader looking to develop a career on the other side of the table.

It is not a senior role.

Only open to candidates already based in Greece.

For interest please reach out to Soeren at soeren@sallingsearch.com