BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Buyer, Athens, Greece

by SallingSearch
Tuesday December 6, 2022

Bunker Buyer Athens, Greece

Growing dry bulk vessel operator is expanding and therefore looking for a new Bunker Buyer to be based in Athens, Greece.

You will be working from Athens but reporting to the Head of Bunkers who is based in Singapore.

This is a great role for either an experienced Bunker Buyer looking for a new adventure or possibly a Bunker Trader looking to develop a career on the other side of the table.

It is not a senior role.

Only open to candidates already based in Greece.

For interest please reach out to Soeren at soeren@sallingsearch.com

About SallingSearch

Salling Search

Salling Search is an established search and recruitment company based out of Singapore.

With a focus on mutual respect, honesty and hard work, Salling Search aims to become a trusted partner to the companies we work with.

Our intention is not to become the biggest, but to become the best search and recruitment company, and bring value and growth to our partners.

Website: sallingsearch.com

