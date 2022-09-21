Quadrise Works With Vertoro to Blend Crude Sugar Oil Product Into BioMSAR Emulsion Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have jointly made a patent application for the blend. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuel technology firm Quadrise is set to work together with biofuel specialist Vertoro to use a crude sugar oil product in its bioMSAR fuel.

The two companies have signed a joint development agreement seeking to use Vertoro's crude sugar oil as a bio-feedstock in bioMSAR, Quadrise said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.

Earlier this year Quadrise agreed to set up proof-of-concept tests of its MSAR and bioMSAR fuels with container line MSC.

A subsidiary of container line AP Moller-Maersk announced last year that it was investing in Vertoro with a view to developing its lignin technology.

"Quadrise is delighted to have signed this JDA with Vertoro, having worked with their team for over a year," Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said in the statement.

"Lignin-based fuels are potentially the most price competitive net-zero biofuel solutions and this joint collaboration fits well with our plans to commercialise bioMSAR with MSC Shipmanagement and others, as well as advancing our programme to supply net-zero bioMSAR by 2030.

"Vertoro's CSO combined with Quadrise's bioMSAR technology offers a compelling solution for the marine sector to accelerate decarbonisation and emissions reduction efforts economically and safely."