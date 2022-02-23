BUNKER JOBS: Global Firm Seeks Junior Bunker Traders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The recruitment firm advertising the role has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Consortio Recruitment Group

A global bunkering firm is seeking to hire junior bunker traders.

Recruitment firm Consortio Recruitment Group advertised the role in a post on its website this week, without naming the hiring company.

The role will involve a three-month traineeship programme, after which the company will assess whether to hire the trainees for a permanent position as a bunker trader.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in sales, and preferably additional languages other than English.

"This opportunity offers an unbeatable blend of fertile ground, targeted personal development and avenues for career progression that make our client one of the most attractive brands to be a part of," Consortio said in the post.

"On top of this, you can expect a strong basic salary and benefits package that is tailored to reward hard workers and top performers."