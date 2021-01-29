Danish Court Sets October Hearing Dates for Dan-Bunkering Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case will be heard in October. File Image / Pixabay

The Danish courts have set dates from late October for a hearing over allegations that global marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering breached EU sanctions with deals of jet fuel that ended up in Syria.

The hearing has been scheduled for 26 October to 14 December, maritime news service ShippingWatch reported Thursday, citing comments from the State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime.

Dan-Bunkering itself as well as parent company Bunker Holding and its CEO, Keld Demant, face charges. The case relates to 33 deals of jet fuel to Russian counterparties in 2015-2017, with the fuel ultimately ending up in Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Bunker Holding denies the allegations.

"Our own thorough internal investigations have revealed no signs that anyone within Bunker Holding or Dan-Bunkering had any knowledge of the alleged breaches of EU sanctions," a spokesman for the company said by email on Friday.

"We look forward to presenting our case and having the matter fully investigated at the upcoming trial."