Delta Corp Buys Maritime AI Start-Up Quantship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Delta's new acquisition applies artificial intelligence to freight market analysis. File Image / Pixabay

Delta Corp, the parent company of bunker supplier Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading, has acquired a start-up firm applying artificial intelligence to the analysis of freight markets.

The new acquisition, Quantship, was created through Singapore's Entrepreneur First program in 2019, Delta Corp said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The firm's algorithms analyse a variety of shipping data to provide insight into the freight markets.

"The acquisition of Quantship is testament to the fact that Delta Corp is at the forefront of an increasingly digital shipping world, where data-driven decision making is key to gaining a competitive advantage," Mudit Paliwal, CEO of Delta Corp, said in the statement.

"We see great potential in the team and the technological capability and see other areas for potential collaboration within Delta offerings to its customers, where Quantship's expertise could come in handy."