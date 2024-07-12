INTERCARGO Highlights 'Flaws' In IMO's Carbon Intensity Index

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO's CII rules came into effect on January 1, 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Dry bulk shipping industry body INTERCARGO has called for the IMO to fix what it sees as flaws in the UN body's Carbon Intensity Indicator regulation.

The organisation has joined industry bodies CLIA, BIMCO, ICS and INTERTANKO in calling for changes to the CII system, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

INTERCARGO argues CII has a one-size-fits-all approach that has negative impacts on the dry bulk segment in particular.

"In March the IMO recognised the concerns raised by the shipping industry relating to the shortcomings and unintended consequences of the CII, resulting in agreement that it should be reviewed," Kostas Gkonis, secretary general of INTERCARGO, said in the statement.

"The IMO has, so far, received 78 submissions calling for amendments and/or highlighting the concerns of the CII.

"INTERCARGO and the rest of the shipping industry will be part of the solution to these issues, and we look forward to the commencement of the CII review at the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee in the autumn."

The CII rules came into effect on January 1, 2023 and give ships an annual efficiency rating on a scale of A (best) to E (worst). Ships with D and E ratings must improve to at least a C rating.