GeoServe Signs Up Aries Bulk for Voyage Management Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aries Bulk is the third company for its Geovoy services to be added this year. Image Credit: GeoServe

GeoServe says it has signed up Copenhagen-based Aries Bulk as a new customer for its Geovoy suite of voyage management solutions.

Established earlier this year, Aries Bulk is a new player in the dry-bulk space that bills itself as "a value-driven dry bulk vessel operator for the modern era."

"Our collaboration with GeoServe represents a strategic leap compared to traditional solutions," said Alexander Sillehoved, Owner of Aries Bulk.

"We are convinced that Geoserve's expertise and solutions will help us unlock efficiency, maximize productivity, achieve our environmental goals, and improve our bottom line."

While this is the first time media have been notified of a new Geovoy customer, Ship & Bunker understands the system was quietly launched in November of 2022.

Aries Bulk is the third company to be added this year.

Founded in 2019 when the Scorpio Group moved to bring its bunker buying activity in house, GeoServe is now billing itself as a 'voyage management solutions provider'.

"We are elated to welcome Aries Bulk into our network of valued clients. This partnership continues to demonstrate our dedication to transforming vessel operations and providing value to ship owners and operators through our integrated portfolio of voyage management services - Geovoy," Sanjay Kapoor, CEO at GeoServe.

"Geovoy has managed over 150+ voyages for its two customers this year, and today manages a fleet of 20+ vessels. This solution provides customers with full access to GeoServe's operational expertise, integrated platforms, discounted contracts, and time-tested processes through a simple pay-as-you-go model."