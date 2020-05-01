Green Marine Environmental Performance Rating Expands to Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The extent to which shipping companies are tackling their greenhouse gas emissions is one of the top metrics for the Green Marine evaluation. File Image / Pixabay

The Green Marine environmental certification programme highlighting shipping companies with a strong environmental record has expanded to Europe, according to its organisers.

The Green Marine label has been used in the US and Canada so far, with more than 140 shipowners, port authorities, terminal operators and shipyard managers participating, and now a version has been launched in Europe, adapted to local standards, organisers the Surfrider Foundation said in an emailed statement this week.

Shipping companies volatarily undergo assessment to receive the label, requiring a self-evaluation, an external verification and publication of the results.

The environmental priorities of the programme are greenhouse gases, polluting atmospheric emissions, underwater noise, invasive species, the managament of residual materials and oily discharges, the Surfrider Foundation said in the statement.

Initial evaluations will soon begin in Europe, and the first results will be announced in the autumn of this year, the organisation said.