Engineering Firm Wärtsilä Unites Voyage and Marine Power Businesses

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hannu Mäntymaa has taken over as president of Wärtsilä Voyage with immediate effect. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä is set to unite its Voyage and Marine Power businesses.

The firm is integrating Wärtsilä Voyage as a unit within Wärtsilä Marine Power, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Wärtsilä Voyage provides services around vessel autonomy, simulation and training, fleet optimisation, integrated vessel control systems, port and traffic management and dynamic positioning. Wärtsilä Marine Power covers the firm's engines and propulsions systems portfolio as well as environmental systems like scrubbers.

Sean Fernback, president of Wärtsilä Voyage, is leaving the company, to be replaced by Hannu Mäntymaa with immediate effect. The new integrated organisation will be in place from January 1.

"During the last years Voyage has taken important steps to bring together the teams and competences from several Wärtsilä acquisitions in the marine digital space," Håkan Agnevall, CEO of Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"During the same period the Voyage business has been severely impacted by the pandemic and recently the closure of Wärtsilä's operations in Russia.

"However, the turnaround of Voyage continues, and the intention is to accelerate these efforts through the outlined changes.

"By linking the unique digital expertise in Voyage with our well-established Performance Services, we take the next step in creating end-to-end digital solutions for maritime customers.

"With this offering we can further optimise marine operations for lower costs and reduced emissions.

"Customers can benefit from Wärtsilä's unique set of capabilities, combining the optimisation of vessel operations with ports traffic management and performance-based services for port-to-port operations."