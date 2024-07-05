CIMAC Publishes Further Guidance on ISO 8217:2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ISO 8217:2024 has been published. Image Credit: ISO / Ship & Bunker

CIMAC has published three more pieces of guidance on the new ISO 8217:2024 specifications for marine fuels.

The new guidelines are on the design and operation of fuel cleaning systems for diesel engines, the interpretation of marine fuel analysis test results, and an overview and interpretation of total sediment test results in the context of ISO 8217:2024, testing firm FOBAS said in an emailed statement on Friday.

FOBAS is represented on CIMAC's working group producing the guidance.

The new guidelines follow the publication of CIMAC's first guide on the new specifications, ISO 8217:2024 – FAQ, and its second, Marine-fuels containing FAME: A guideline for shipowners & operators, both published in June.

The ISO 8217:2024 specifications were released at the end of May, the first full revision of the specifications since 2017.