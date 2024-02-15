Scrubber-Equipped Ships Now Take Up 36.4% of Global Boxship Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC, the world's largest shipping company, has been a key driver of the trend. File Image / Pixabay

Ships equipped with scrubber systems now take up more than a third of the container industry's global capacity.

Scrubber-fitted boxship capacity totalled 10.3 million TEU by the end of January, up by 1.8 million TEU from the same time a year earlier, container shipping intelligence firm Alphaliner said in its weekly newsletter.

That represented 36.4% of global boxship capacity, up from 32.4% a year earlier.

MSC, the world's largest shipping company, has been a key driver of the trend, adding more than 890,000 TEU of scrubber-equipped capacity last year. 54% of its fleet now has scrubbers equipped, up from 46% a year earlier.

The steady growth in scrubber installations has seen HSFO return to prominence as a bunker fuel grade.

HSFO represented 32.3% of Singapore's total demand last year – up from 29.2% in 2022, 25.8% in 2021 and 21.3% in 2020.