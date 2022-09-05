Monjasa Hires Eight New Trainees

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trainees will complete two two-month stints in Monjasa offices across the world. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired eight new trainees in the latest iteration of its training programme.

The firm has selected eight trainees for the programme after holding seven global recruitment events, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The names of the trainees are as follows, the company said:

Carlemilio Momigliano , Trader in Dubai

, Trader in Emil Mirchandani , Trader in Dubai

, Trader in Dubai Valerie Della Togna , Trader in Panama

, Trader in Charles Bianchi , Trader in Houston

, Trader in Andreas Hadjimichael , Trader in Cyprus

, Trader in Cornelius Larsen , Trader in Copenhagen

, Trader in Laura Amalie Førby , Trader in Fredericia

, Trader in Frederik Kjær Østergaard, Trader in Fredericia

The trainees will complete two two-month stints in Monjasa offices across the world, with the aim of then being taken on by the company for a permanent role.

"The marine fuels industry is facing growing complexity arising from shifting regulations and the green shipping transition to more environmentally friendly fuels," Tracy Palm, group HR director at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"This is an exciting and meaningful career path where cultivating trusting relationships will be central to Monjasa's future traders and our overall success."

Monjasa now has staff of 43 different nationalities working across its 13 offices worldwide. The firm sold a total of 5.7 million mt of bunkers last year.