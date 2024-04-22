MOL Tanker Takes on Carbon Capture System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Value Maritime will fit one of its Filtree scrubbers with a carbon capture unit to MOL's LR1 tanker the Nexus Victoria. Image Credit: Value Maritime

A tanker operated by Japanese shipping company MOL is set to take on a carbon capture system.

Value Maritime will fit one of its Flitree scrubbers with a carbon capture unit to MOL's LR1 tanker the Nexus Victoria, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The 75,000 DWT vessel will be the largest Value Maritime has equipped with one of the systems.

"Hopefully this is the first of many Japanese clients that we can support in achieving decarbonisation initiatives," Laurens Visser, commercial manager at Value Maritime, said in the statement.

"We are grateful to the MOL team for placing their trust and belief in us and the quality of our technology and showing the market how it's done.

"Working with one of the world's most reputable shipowners keeps us motivated. It challenges us to stay ahead and continue to provide the best and simplest emission-reducing solutions to the shipping industry."