Bunker-Saving HullWiper Service Expands to Egypt's Suez Canal

GAC Egypt now offers its HullWiper hull cleaning system to vessels at ports in the Suez Canal. Image Credit: GAC

GAC Egypt now offers its bunker-saving HullWiper hull cleaning system to vessels berthing at ports in the Suez Canal, the company has announced.

"With 60 vessels transiting the Suez Canal daily, the area represents an important market that can clearly benefit from HullWiper's globally renowned, efficient, and environmentally friendly approach to hull cleaning," said Mohammed Badawi, Managing Director of GAC Egypt.

"HullWiper is suitable for all commercial vessels, but segments we are especially looking to serve in Egypt include container vessels calling at the Ports of Said and Suez, as well as the increasing number of offshore marine service vessels operating in the Mediterranean and Gulf of Suez."

As Ship & Bunker has reported, HullWiper has already been approved for use at various ports across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Simon Doran, HullWiper's Managing Director, suggests that, as a key transit hub, Egypt is the ideal location for the HullWiper, commenting: "the country already has a strong reputation for vessel maintenance services such as hull cleaning, and demand continues to grow. Such is our confidence in the market that we are already planning to expand HullWiper's availability to other Egyptian ports."

In July, GAC announced that the first hull cleaning of a cruise vessel using GAC EnvironHull's bunker-saving hull cleaning system HullWiper had been completed in Copenhagen.